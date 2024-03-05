"Make it happen Triple H" - Fans want massive name to be announced as next WWE Hall of Fame inductee after Paul Heyman

WWE fans want Triple H to announce a big name as the next 2024 Hall of Fame inductee after Paul Heyman. The name in question is Batista.

WWE announced Heyman as the first inductee into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. The Bloodline member is one of the most influential names in the company's history, and fans are incredibly happy for him.

Shortly after the news of Paul Heyman's induction broke, many fans on Twitter began calling for Batista to be announced next.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman isn't done achieving things

Paul Heyman has done it all in the business. He still believes, though, that he has a lot left to do in his career. While speaking with the NY Post, Heyman said that he still wants to do a lot of other work in the business:

“It’s taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience, so while I hate to use the old cliche of, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started,’ … You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started. I don’t want a lifetime achievement award when I’m not done achieving things. I still have a lot of other work I want to do in this industry. I want to be involved in the first main event of WrestleMania in Havana, or on the moon, or on Mars when Elon Musk colonizes it. These are things that are going to happen in the future and I desperately want to be a part of it.”

As for Batista, he told Comicbook last year that he was trying to be a part of the 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. It remains to be seen if Triple H listens to the fans and works on inducting Batista into the Hall of Fame this year.

Fans are aware that The Animal defeated Triple H to win his first World Heavyweight title. He defeated The Game in the main event of WrestleMania 21 in 2005 to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Batista wrestled his very last match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. At the event, The Animal lost a No Holds Barred match to Triple H. Shortly after, he took the pro wrestling world by storm by announcing his retirement from WWE.

Do you want to see Batista being announced as the next Hall of Fame inductee? Sound off in the comments.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Do you want to see Batista being announced as the next Hall of Fame inductee? Yup! Nope! 0 votes