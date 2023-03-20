"Make sure your boy is close by" - Austin Theory sends warning to 32-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of RAW

United States Champion Austin theory has issued a warning ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW.

He is scheduled to defend the United States Championship against John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39. John Cena returned to the company on the March 6th edition of RAW and got a tremendous reaction from his hometown crowd in Boston.

Austin Theory immediately interrupted and challenged Cena to a title match at the biggest show of the year. The 45-year-old accepted the challenge and pointed out every flaw that the champion had during the promo. Theory defeated The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins last week on RAW and is set for another match tomorrow night.

Theory is scheduled to battle Montez Ford of The Street Profits tomorrow night on the red brand. The 25-year-old delivered a warning to Montez ahead of the match and joked about defeating his tag team partner last week:

"When you get dropped tomorrow @MontezFordWWE make sure your boy is close by...oh wait he got dropped last week😂 #atowndown #theinevitable," tweeted Austin Theory.

Austin Theory addresses Triple H changing his name in WWE

Austin Theory's run on the main roster has been baffling thus far, but it appears that he is now comfortable as a performer and his best years are ahead of him.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon took the 25-year-old under his wing and even removed his character's first name. However, Austin got his full name back once Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer. Theory also overcame losing his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt and has established himself as a star on the red brand.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, the United States Champion said he believes getting his full name back is for the better. He added that it is leading him into the biggest match of his career against John Cena:

"When it comes to a change, that obviously means that I have changed, and I think it is definitely for the better. I think Austin Theory will go through a bunch of different evolutions of himself, but I think every time we get a different evolution, I'm gonna be better. And I think we all can see that this change has been great because it is. Like you said, it's leading me into the biggest match of my career, and that's WrestleMania 39 against John Cena." [From 01:15 – 01:43]

Austin has already overcome a lot in his young career and has his biggest challenge yet at WrestleMania. Time will tell if he can pick up a career-defining victory over John Cena at WWE's biggest show of the year in Los Angeles.

