Did John Cena demand a match vs Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39? WWE legend breaks silence

John Cena vs. Austin Theory at WrestleMania for the United States Championship is one of the most-awaited matches for the April premium live event. However, it looks like the 16-time World Champion had a simple reason to engage in the bout.

According to John Cena, he didn't choose to feud with Austin Theory, nor did he choose any of his opponents at all. Cena stated that he doesn't pick his rivals, but focuses more on telling stories.

"You would be surprised at my answer. Because that's what I was told would happen. I don't do that. I don't say, 'I want to do this. I want to work with that person.' I don't ever do that. I've never done that. I just try and do what I'm told to do and do it to the best of my abilities. Instead of dictating my terms, I often just try to make the performance the best it can be. What I don't do and what I've never done is curate the direction of the narrative. I don't pick opponents, but I love to tell stories. I didn't pick Austin Theory, but I certainly spoke from the heart [on RAW]."

John Cena vs Austin Theory for WrestleMania 39 has been teased for a while now. Although the Hollywood actor has been absent from WWE most of the time these days, the current US Champ still made sure to deliver some insults on social media and even on a few promos.

John Cena vs Austin Theory for WrestleMania 39 wasn't the only match teased for the 16-time World Champion

The Cenation Leader and the current US Champion haven't had the best encounters on the rare occasions John has been in the company. It seems like their feud has been set for a while, but another top star tried to claim Theory's spot.

Back in December, Logan Paul hinted about becoming John Cena's opponent for WrestleMania 39. Reports then stated that Cena was indeed scheduled for Paul, but the feud seemingly halted so that the Hollywood actor could put Austin Theory over instead.

Although the YouTuber was unable to land a bout against Cena, he would still be in action for WrestleMania 39. This time around, he is scheduled to face Seth Rollins.

John Cena vs Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 is a feud that many fans have been demanding ever since last year. It remains to be seen who will come victorious after the April premium live event.

