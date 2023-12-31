Male WWE fans are jealous of The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio for one significant reason, according to veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan claimed male WWE fans are jealous of Dominik Mysterio.

The 26-year-old turned heel in September 2022 when he attacked his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge at Clash at the Castle. He later joined The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. Dirty Dom also became the on-screen boyfriend of the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

The former NXT North American Champion receives enormous heat from the WWE crowd wherever he performs. He even finds it extremely difficult to speak on the mic due to the loud boos.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan claimed the reaction Dominik receives from male fans is due to their jealousy of him having Ripley by his side.

"They're jealous. Because you have guys in the crowd that are jealous that, how did this puny, dweeby, wimpy, whatever you wanna call him, get her? There's a lot of that in the audience," he said. [34:47 - 34:57]

Cody Rhodes believes the WWE Universe's reaction to Dominik Mysterio will change in two to three years

In a recent interview with YES Network, Cody Rhodes addressed Dominik Mysterio's current run in the Stamford-based company.

The American Nightmare predicted that the extremely loud boos would change to cheers in two to three years. He also stated the 26-year-old has "something special" about him.

"Dom is, as difficult as he is to get along with, he is incredibly linked to the audience. I have a feeling that if Dom Mysterio walks out now and puts a mic to his lips and you can't hear a word he's saying because they're booing him out of the building. I have a sense that Dom will be getting that same reaction two or three years from now but they won't be boos. They will be cheers. There's something incredibly special about the young man and I'm sorry that I've had to beat him so many times. But I look forward to what he does. He comes from a good stock, obviously, and his future is perhaps brighter than anybody's," he said.

