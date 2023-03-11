"Man shut up we the ones"- WWE Universe erupts after 38-year-old top superstar seeks revenge from Bloodline member

WWE Universe erupted after former Bloodline member Sami Zayn sought revenge from Jey Uso following RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Zayn faced Jimmy Uso in a singles match. Jey Uso finally showed up during the bout and caused a distraction, thus letting Sami roll up Jimmy for the win.

Following the match, Jey turned his back on his family as he went on to hug The Great Liberator. Things took a turn when Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa teamed up against Zayn and brutally attacked him.

Taking to social media, Sami Zayn uploaded a photo of himself getting beaten down by Jey as he mentioned that he will be seeking revenge soon:

"Revenge is coming."

Check out Sami Zayn's Instagram post below:

While most WWE fans supported Zayn and mentioned that he was the one to bring life to the heel stable, others mocked him as they mentioned that Sami shouldn't have believed Jey in the first place. Many fans also suggested that Zayn should have been a part of the main event at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes discussed why he might be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently discussed why he might be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

While speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Rhodes mentioned that he has been doing things that might seem impossible to others for a very long time, and that makes him a tough competitor for Reigns:

"At some point somebody's gonna ask me why it's me to do the impossible, if I was able to do the impossible. And really honestly, how I look at everything in terms of my thing as a wrestler, my calling card as a wrestler, is I take things that people say cannot be done and I do them. And if you have any doubt about that, take a look at where I've been for the last, what is it now, been seven years."

The American Nightmare further added how confident he is about himself:

"When the goal posts move, I still put it through. And for in another situation like this, where hilariously bets against me once more, fair enough. At this point everyone should know try not to bet against me, because if you do and you're loud enough about it, I don't care how far the field goal is, I'm gonna put it through," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will be able to dethrone the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 or not.

What are your thoughts on Sami Zayn's current booking in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes