Current WWE Women's Champion believes her on-screen character is similar to Trish Stratus

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently spoke about the similarities between her and Trish Stratus' on-screen character.

Both Rose and Stratus initially gained popularity due to their good looks. However, they proved there's more to them than meets the eye.

Speaking on After The Bell, Rose stated how she has tried to make her current character in NXT a lot like Stratus:

"Obviously I'm super athletic and I've always envisioned my character to be somewhat like Trish Stratus, right? So like basically, you know, I have the looks but I can back it up in the ring and I can, you know, showcase my true talent and all my abilities. So I think going back to NXT was just a way for me to like kind of start fresh and kind of rebrand my character a little bit and kind of just create a little more edginess to my character." (from 28:41 to 29:00)

Rose's incredible athleticism has been put in the spotlight on many occasions by top fitness magazines like Fitness RX and HER.

Will Trish Stratus ever return to WWE?

The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't been in a match since SummerSlam 2019, where she went one-on-one with Charlotte Flair.

During a recent appearance at the For the Love of Wrestling convention, the seven-time WWE Women's Champion was asked if she misses pro-wrestling:

"Yeah, to be honest, it did. I was lucky, a couple of weeks later… the live event was so much fun because it was just after that and I got a chance to go back and it was in Toronto and in another town near me at home so I just drove in, took my kids and yeah, you get in there, you feel the energy of the crowd, you do some promos, you do some slapping and it’s just like, oh, it’s such — it’s good." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus' best friend and longtime WWE rival Lita proved their generation can still hang as she faced Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber.

Who from WWE's current women's division would you like to see Trish Stratus face? Let us know in the comments section below!

