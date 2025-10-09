  • home icon
  • Mandy Rose, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, and others react to Saraya's massive tease amid WWE return rumors

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 09, 2025 12:59 GMT
Mandy Rose (left), Braun Strowman (middle), Charlotte Flair (right) [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Mandy Rose, Braun Strowman, and Charlotte Flair, recently took to social media to react to Saraya's post. The former Paige dropped a massive tease of her possible return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Saraya wrestled in World Wrestling Entertainment under the ring name Paige. She left the company in 2022 to join AEW. However, since departing from the Tony Khan-led promotion, the former Divas Champion has been heavily rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

She recently took to Instagram to drop a massive tease of her possible return to WWE TV. Saraya posted a selfie and wrote a two-word message for her followers.

"See ya ⚡️," she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:

Several current and former wrestling personalities, including Braun Strowman, Mandy Rose, Blake Monroe, Scarlett, Mia Yim, Sonya Deville, and Taya Valkyrie, reacted with a like on Saraya's Instagram post. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair and AEW star Harley Cameron left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Saraya's Instagram]

Saraya misses being a part of the WWE locker room

During an edition of Busted Open Radio in September 2025, Saraya said that she found World Wrestling Entertainment's current product amazing. She added that she missed being a part of the Stamford-based promotion's locker room alongside her friends, including Natalya.

"I'm always gonna have that feeling because WWE's doing amazing things right now, and you're just like, man, I miss being in the locker room, I miss being around people like Nattie, I miss my sisters, I do miss that, and I miss being a part of these things."

Since leaving AEW, Saraya has been one of the hottest free agents. It remains to be seen what the former Paige has planned for her future in the professional wrestling world.

