Mandy Rose breaks character to send her fans an "IMPORTANT" warning

Mandy Rose has taken to social media to send her followers an "important" message about fraudulent accounts impersonating her.

Rose won the NXT Women's Championship soon after moving to the developmental brand. Since then, she has dominated the women's division thanks to her stable, Toxic Attraction. As one of the most popular names on the brand, she has looked indomitable.

On Twitter, Rose warned fans about fraudulent messages being sent in her name from an account pretending to be her. The perpetrator also apparently claimed that she had lost her phone.

The former Golden Goddess assured fans that she only had one Twitter account and one Instagram account, with both being verified.

The star broke her usual heel persona to ensure that her fans didn't fall into this trap.

"‼️IMPORTANT‼️ if you received a message saying it’s Mandy it is not ME !!! Please do NOT answer to this person, they are pretending to b me saying I lost my phone. Tryin to figure this out, also I only have ONE Twitter and ONE Insta, both verified! XO," wrote Rose.

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose IMPORTANT if you received a message saying it’s Mandy it is not ME !!! Please do NOT answer to this person, they are pretending to b me saying I lost my phone. Tryin to figure this out, also I only have ONE Twitter and ONE Insta, both verified! XO IMPORTANTif you received a message saying it’s Mandy it is not ME !!! Please do NOT answer to this person, they are pretending to b me saying I lost my phone. Tryin to figure this out, also I only have ONE Twitter and ONE Insta, both verified! XO ‼️IMPORTANT‼️ if you received a message saying it’s Mandy it is not ME !!! Please do NOT answer to this person, they are pretending to b me saying I lost my phone. Tryin to figure this out, also I only have ONE Twitter and ONE Insta, both verified! XO

Mandy Rose is not the only female superstar to have sent the message to fans

Unfortunately, Mandy Rose's case is not an isolated one. This has been a recurring problem for female WWE Superstars, with Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Shayna Baszler, among others, all sending similar messages.

Bliss clarified that she only had one account and that anyone else was pretending to be her.

"For those who think they’ve spoken to me on a “private account” or “Google hangout” or any other form of communication - it is not me. It is someone pretending to be me. I hate that I have to repeat this so much. This is my only acct & I only have 1 IG," wrote Bliss.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE For those who think they’ve spoken to me on a “private account” or “Google hangout” or any other form of communication - it is not me. It is someone pretending to be me. I hate that I have to repeat this so much 🤦🏼‍♀️ this is my only acct & I only have 1 IG For those who think they’ve spoken to me on a “private account” or “Google hangout” or any other form of communication - it is not me. It is someone pretending to be me. I hate that I have to repeat this so much 🤦🏼‍♀️ this is my only acct & I only have 1 IG

Lynch also said that anyone asking for money or gift cards was not her, as she would not ask for such things from fans.

Liv Morgan's case, in particular, was heartbreaking as a man sold his house thinking he was helping her when the person who had contacted him was not her at all.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping “me”. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping “me”. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop

This is clearly a serious problem, where Mandy Rose's case is only the latest.

