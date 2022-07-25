"100%" - Mandy Rose claims that she’s ready for the next chapter in her WWE career

Current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose is ready for the next chapter of her WWE career.

Back in July of 2021, Rose made a shocking return to NXT and created a stable called Toxic Attraction alongside with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. The trio have gone on to dominate the multi-colored brand ever since, with a good portion of the time seeing all three women hold all of the gold in NXT 2.0.

Mandy Rose was recently a guest on WWE's After the Bell podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her WWE future and if she has plans on returning to the main roster in the future, Rose confirmed that at the end of the day, she wants to be back on RAW or SmackDown.

"100%. I am definitely enjoying my time in NXT, but at the end of the day, of course, I want to be back on RAW or SmackDown," Rose said. "I think I will be, and I think people better show some respect and show what I've accomplished at this point. Whether it's defending my NXT Women's Title or whether I'm back up there trying to get the RAW Women's Championship or the SmackDown Women's Championship."

Mandy Rose admits she was taken aback when WWE sent her back to NXT

While Rose has found great success since being brought back down to NXT, she openly admits that she was a little taken aback when it first occurred.

"I'm super grateful for everything that has come my way this past year, but I have to say that in the beginning I was a little taken aback, of course," Rose admitted. "I really didn't know what the reasoning was - why I was going back to NXT, but I knew in the back of my head and the back of my mind that this is going to be something really good. Anything I've ever done in my past before wrestling, I've always kind of had the drive and put in the hard work to create whatever I wanted to create and it's a blank slate. I can create whatever I want." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Mandy Rose's comments? Are you excited to possibly see all of Toxic Attraction on the WWE main roster? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. Where would you prefer to see Mandy Rose in WWE? NXT Main roster 0 votes so far