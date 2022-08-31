"I’ve always gotten along well" - Top NXT star comments on Triple H becoming WWE Head of Creative

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently commented on Triple H's appointment as WWE Head of Creative.

The Game took over creative duties from Vince McMahon after the latter retired a few weeks ago. Since taking over creative responsibilities, Hunter has made several positive changes to the WWE product over the past few weeks. The most notable of these include re-signing previously released NXT stars like Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai.

During a recent interview with USA Network, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was asked about the locker room's morale following The Game's appointment as creative head.

To this, the Toxic Attraction leader stated that morale has been great, and it's been "awesome" to have the 14-time world champion back in charge.

"The morale has been great from what I’ve seen and been around. I think it’s awesome having Triple H 'back in charge' in the sense of heading up creative and other aspects of WWE and NXT. I’ve always gotten along well with Triple H. I think he’s extremely logical and obviously his expertise — that’s a given, he’s unmatched." [H/T USA Network]

The NXT Women's Champion added that she is excited to see what is in store in the future with The Game at the helm of creative in the company.

"I just think it’s going to be really good and I’m excited to see what’s in the works for the future. I know it’s just the beginning for all three brands so I feel like it’s really going to be awesome. And so far I think that morale has definitely been lifted a bit, for sure."

Mandy Rose will face Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat NXT Women's Championship unification match at NXT Worlds Collide.

WWE legend Dutch Mantell also commented on the mood in the locker room following Triple H's promotion

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell commented that the mood in the locker room has been great, with most of the ideas coming from talent.

He further stated that the mood in the locker has been relaxed and laid back.

With WWE going in a new direction after Triple H's appointment as Head of Creative, it remains to be seen how things will pan out in the near future.

Fans will also be eager with anticipation as the promotion heads towards Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. It will be the company's first major show under the creative leadership of The Game and the first stadium show in the UK in about thirty years.

What do you make of the current WWE product? Let us know in the comments section below.

