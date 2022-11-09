WWE has announced that Mandy Rose will defend her NXT Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing match against Alba Fyre next week.

The two stars collided for the title at Halloween Havoc several weeks ago. Back then, the Toxic Attraction leader emerged victorious after Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin interfered in the bout.

Last week, Fyre took Dolin out by sending her through a table. On the latest episode of NXT, Jacy revealed that Gigi broke three of her ribs from the attack while speaking to Mandy on the phone.

She was pulled over by someone she thought was a traffic cop, but it turned out to be Alba Fyre.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion pushed her out of the car and sent a warning to Mandy Rose.

She said she would take the NXT Women's Championship next week when they collide in a Last Woman Standing match.

The Last Woman Standing match has been made official for next week's episode of NXT. With Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne out of the equation, it'll be interesting to see if Mandy Rose can deal with the situation on her own and retain the title.

Who do you think will win the Last Woman Standing match next week? Sound off in the comments below!

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes