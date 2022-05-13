NXT Women's Champion and Naomi react to a collaborative video with other WWE Superstars

SmackDown Superstar Naomi and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose reacted to an old video collaboration with fellow WWE Superstars.

In the video, Sasha Banks receives a call from Mr. Vince McMahon, following which she gets ready in her wrestling attire. She then passes the phone to Naomi, who then further passes it on to her fellow WWE Superstars. The video featured WWE Superstars like Tamina, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Zelina and Naomi's former tag team partner, Lana (a.k.a CJ Perry), amongst others. Superstars can be seen transforming from normal outfits into their wrestling gear.

Mandy Rose took to Twitter to share her response to the video. Naomi also tweeted about how Mr. McMahon calling her tag team partner at the beginning of the video cracked her up.

"We ate this up! it’s Vince calling Sash to start the video off for me," tweeted the former SmackDown women's champion.

The SmackDown Superstar still misses her former tag team partner CJ Perry, and has often been vocal with heartfelt messages via social media.

Naomi hints at a potential alliance with The Bloodline

Naomi and Sasha Banks have successfully defended their women's tag team titles and became champions at WrestleMania 38.

Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso in real life, recently stated a potential alliance with The Bloodline. While the duo have never competed as a couple on screen, that may end up becoming a possibility.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, the 34-year-old superstar stated that she looks forward to joining her husband's faction and also highlighted a possible heel turn in the future.

"I do [get the Paul Heyman wisdom] and it is a little weird that I’m not in it [The Bloodline] because I’m always there with them. I’m always there, I’m always around, I’m always, you know, annoying them so, maybe later down the road or maybe there’s somewhere for me to come in with the boys, with Jon and Josh [Jimmy & Jey Uso], who knows? But definitely something I would look forward to. I would want it to be the right time, you know? And done properly," said Naomi. [H/T POST Wrestling]

The member of Boss and Glow is on the same Blue brand along with her husband. It may seem like the WWE Universe may soon witness her joining the faction. Would you like to see Naomi join The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments below.

