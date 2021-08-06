Mandy Rose reacts to Dolph Ziggler saying they're the second best couple in WWE 

Mandy Rose has reacted to former world champion Dolph Ziggler labeling both of them as the second best couple in WWE history.

After WWE on FOX posted a tweet asking fans who the best couple in the history of the company is, The Showoff responded with a photo of himself holding a mop.

He then replied to his own tweet with a photo of him and Mandy Rose with the caption:

"And 2nd best, my little silver medal [Mandy Rose]" tweeted Ziggler.

and 2nd best, my little silver medal @WWE_MandyRose 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PpsQc9UHKi — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 4, 2021

Mandy Rose reacted to the tweet with a grimmacing face, rolling eyes and a woman gesturing OK emoji.

Mandy Rose turned down Dolph Ziggler several times

Mandy Rose was involved in a romantic storyline with Otis last year which was nearly sabotaged in the beginning by Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville. Ziggler and Deville plotted to keep the two stars from seeing each other so that the former could swoop in and win Mandy's heart.

However, their plans ended up failing after it was revealed that they intentionally caused Otis to arrive late to his first date with Mandy, which ignited a feud between the Fire and Desire teammates. Otis went on to battle Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36 and won the bout after Rose hit Ziggler with a low-blow.

Following the match, Otis and Mandy embraced in the ring to the delight of the WWE Universe watching at home. Alas, the couple were split up when Mandy was moved to RAW, thus ending their on-screen relationship.

Dolph Ziggler, however, is still hopeful that he will get together with Mandy Rose, although he keeps getting turned down by her.

Mandy Rose made a surprise return to NXT last month and was recently involved involved in an angle with Franky Monet. Otis currently competes on the blue brand as a tag team with Chad Gable known as The Alpha Academy. He recently got a new look and turned heel for the time in his WWE career.

