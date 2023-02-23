Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose sent out a heartfelt tweet in reaction to Sonya Deville's engagement with her long-term girlfriend Toni Cassano.

Deville and Cassano started dating in early 2021, and the former even spoke about raising a family with her girlfriend during a Q&A session on Instagram last year.

The former WWE official recently took to Instagram to confirm the news of her engagement. She also shared photos of her and Cassano. Taking to Twitter, Sonya sent out a three-word message.

In reaction to Sonya Deville's tweet, Rose responded with a heartfelt reply, which can be seen below:

Rose and Deville have bonded well during their time together in WWE. The two also teamed up as part of the Fire and Desire tag team and were part of the Absolution faction, which consisted of Paige (now known as Saraya).

The former Fire and Desire tag team partners have also been friends off-camera. Rose, however, was let go by WWE in late 2022 and is now focusing on her ventures outside of pro wrestling.

WWE star Jacy Jayne spoke about working with Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin

Mandy Rose was the leader of the Toxic Attraction stable in NXT. The group consisted of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin and dominated the NXT women's division.

Speaking in a recent interview with Busted Open Podcast, Jayne opened up about her experience of working with Rose and Dolin. She said:

"Crazy, really surreal because I feel like being in Toxic Attraction I was kind of always the third wheel. You know, everybody always talks about Mandy, she's been here for so long, everybody watches everything she does and then you have Gigi, who had a huge name on the indies before she came to NXT and everybody kind of looked at me and was like, 'Well, who the hell is that girl?'"

The Toxic Attraction member continued:

"So for now for everybody to actually pay attention and have my name in my mouths and now I'm the talk of the town, like that's huge for me, that's all I wanted for a really long time. So, I'm happy about it."

Mandy Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez before her WWE departure.

