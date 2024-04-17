Mandy Rose reacts to WWE not mentioning her title reign on NXT

Former NXT Superstar Mandy Rose recently expressed her disappointment at WWE not mentioning her in a recent promo on the developmental brand.

In a post on X, a fan noted how Mandy Rose's title reign was not mentioned in Tatum Paxley's recent promo on NXT. The promo saw the young star express her long-felt obsession with the NXT Women's Championship, name-dropping several former champions. However, former champion Mandy Rose did not find a mention.

Rose expressed her "disappointment," but added that she was not surprised.

"Very disappointing, but not surprised," said Rose on X.

Despite being once considered a standout talent, Mandy Rose was abruptly released from her WWE contract in late 2022.

Reports revealed Rose's sudden release from the company was due to her work on third-party platforms. Specifically, WWE was said to be uncomfortable with Rose sharing explicit photos on third-party websites.

Mandy Rose opens up about a potential WWE return!

In a recent interview with Jamal Niaz of For the Love of Wrestling, Rose was asked if she had any desire to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

While the 33-year-old New York native admitted she missed the WWE Universe, Rose admitted she was unsure about a full-time in-ring return. However, the former wrestler added she had some "unfinished business.''

"I do miss it, I will say. I said in an interview not too long ago that I didn’t really have the itch. I don’t know if I have the itch to go back and wrestle full-time right now. However, I do miss the fans. I miss the camaraderie. I miss the adrenaline rush. I’m doing a lot of amazing things, and I’m so grateful for where I’m at in my life. But do I have that adrenaline rush? Not really. I think that might be missing. I would do it for the fans. I would do it for the aspect that there was some unfinished business," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Rose will return to WWE in the future.

