Mandy Rose reacts to WWE Superstar’s illustrious 19-year career with the company coming to an end

Mandy Rose shared a heartfelt message to a WWE Superstar who was recently released from the company.

Dolph Ziggler initially debuted with WWE in 2004 as part of the male cheerleader faction called Spirit Squad. While Ziggler wasn't the star of the faction, it didn't take long for his career to blossom. A couple of years later, Ziggler was one of the top stars in the company and even won the World Heavyweight Championship twice.

His list of accomplishments in the company is impressive. In a career that spanned over 19 years, Dolph Ziggler won the Money in the Bank briefcase as well as the Intercontinental, United States, World Heavyweight, and NXT Championships.

However, his career has taken a downturn recently, and he hasn't been seen on WWE television in recent weeks. In the wake of the recent WWE-Endeavor merger, Ziggler was one of the people released from the company, ending his 19-year tenure.

Mandy Rose took to social media to send a heartfelt message to Ziggler after his release from the company.

"One of the very best for sure @HEELZiggler Nick thank you for always looking out for me & giving your expertise!" wrote Mandy.

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Mandy Rose was on top of her game when WWE released her

Just a year ago, Mandy Rose was a top name in WWE and was on course to become the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion in history.

However, those plans were derailed after WWE found out about her controversial FanTime page. As a result, Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez and was immediately fired from the company afterward.

Following her release, Rose's FanTime page took off, and she hasn't been seen in a wrestling ring again. There have been reports that she might return to the ring, but nothing has been confirmed by WWE or any other promotion yet.

It's sad to see talented WWE Superstars like Dolph Ziggler get the axe, but on the other hand, it will be interesting to see if he will show up in AEW.

What do you make of Dolph Ziggler's release? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star