Mandy Rose ready for WWE Royal Rumble return

By Danny Hart
Modified Jan 29, 2025 18:39 GMT
Former NXT Women
Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Mandy Rose has not wrestled for WWE since being released in December 2022. Ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble on February 1, the 34-year-old confirmed she is ready to return if the company contacts her.

Rose worked for WWE for seven years after appearing on the 2015 Tough Enough reality series. She formed tag teams with Sonya Deville and Dana Brooke before creating the Toxic Attraction group with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in NXT.

On her Power Alphas Podcast, the former NXT Women's Champion said she is in better condition to wrestle now than when she worked for WWE:

"We stay ready, so, like, physically, listen, I'm ready," Rose stated. "I'm probably in better shape now than I was four years ago. That [body not as beat up] and we have way more time to work out and obviously the lifestyle that I've been living the last few years. Since I've been released, I've had more time to train and I also stepped back on stage at a bodybuilding show a few months ago." [16:53 – 17:21]
also-read-trending Trending

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

youtube-cover

In her last WWE match, Rose's 413-day NXT Women's Championship reign ended against Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022, episode of NXT. The following day, she received her release amid controversy over her online content.

Mandy Rose thinks WWE Royal Rumble return would be "exciting"

In 2018, Mandy Rose was the first competitor to be eliminated in a Women's Royal Rumble match. She went on to participate in the 30-woman contest four times, with her last appearance coming in 2021.

Rose enjoys the Royal Rumble concept and is not ruling out the possibility of competing in the match for the fifth time:

"I'm not saying anything. I'm just saying that the Royal Rumble is a very exciting pay-per-view where we get to see who kinda stands out, who comes back maybe from an injury, or who comes back from being out of the company for a long time. I don't know, I'm not saying I wouldn't. I mean, that would be exciting." [15:40 – 16:13]

In the same podcast episode, Rose accused WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton of copying her promo.

Would you like to see Mandy Rose in the Royal Rumble? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit the Power Alphas Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी