Mandy Rose ready for WWE Royal Rumble return

Mandy Rose has not wrestled for WWE since being released in December 2022. Ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble on February 1, the 34-year-old confirmed she is ready to return if the company contacts her.

Rose worked for WWE for seven years after appearing on the 2015 Tough Enough reality series. She formed tag teams with Sonya Deville and Dana Brooke before creating the Toxic Attraction group with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in NXT.

On her Power Alphas Podcast, the former NXT Women's Champion said she is in better condition to wrestle now than when she worked for WWE:

"We stay ready, so, like, physically, listen, I'm ready," Rose stated. "I'm probably in better shape now than I was four years ago. That [body not as beat up] and we have way more time to work out and obviously the lifestyle that I've been living the last few years. Since I've been released, I've had more time to train and I also stepped back on stage at a bodybuilding show a few months ago." [16:53 – 17:21]

In her last WWE match, Rose's 413-day NXT Women's Championship reign ended against Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022, episode of NXT. The following day, she received her release amid controversy over her online content.

Mandy Rose thinks WWE Royal Rumble return would be "exciting"

In 2018, Mandy Rose was the first competitor to be eliminated in a Women's Royal Rumble match. She went on to participate in the 30-woman contest four times, with her last appearance coming in 2021.

Rose enjoys the Royal Rumble concept and is not ruling out the possibility of competing in the match for the fifth time:

"I'm not saying anything. I'm just saying that the Royal Rumble is a very exciting pay-per-view where we get to see who kinda stands out, who comes back maybe from an injury, or who comes back from being out of the company for a long time. I don't know, I'm not saying I wouldn't. I mean, that would be exciting." [15:40 – 16:13]

In the same podcast episode, Rose accused WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton of copying her promo.

