"Put some respect on my name" - Top female star comments on breaking Charlotte Flair's record

Current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has commented on her recent achievement of surpassing Charlotte Flair to become the 5th-longest reigning NXT Women's Champion.

Since October 2021, Mandy Rose has dominated the NXT Women's division and is showing no signs of slowing down. Last week, she added further legitimacy to her already dominant title reign as she extended it to 269 days.

Speaking on After The Bell, she spoke about surpassing Flair and many other stars for time spent as champion.

"To be honest, to be, you know, being a longer reigning champion than Charlotte Flair and Bayley and you know, part of the four horsewomen like everyone talks about the four horsewomen and they're amazing. But it's like at the end of the day like that's why, when I, you know, when I tweet sometimes like put some respect on my name, like I'm not joking, put some respect on my name," Rose said. [From 28:41 to 29:00]

Whilst no date has been set, Mandy Rose's next challenger for the NXT Women's Championship is the recently returned star Zoey Stark.

When will Charlotte Flair make her return?

Ric Flair's daughter has not been seen on WWE television since May 8 after she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Flair may return at SummerSlam this month during the title match between Rousey and Liv Morgan.

"Charlotte Flair should be ready to return so that could be her costing one or the other that match. It will be hard for Rousey to be a babyface against Morgan, even if she was the “good sport” about losing her title under unfair circumstances." H/T Sportskeeda

Flair's recent absence from the company was due to the fact that she married former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo. Her husband has since made his return to AEW television.

