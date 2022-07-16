"Ur not invited" - Mandy Rose rejects WWE personality from attending her yacht trip

Mandy Rose has informed WWE personality Matt Camp that he was not invited on her yacht trip.

The current NXT Women's Champion was a guest on WWE's The Bump. During the show, she shared her thoughts on Liv Morgan becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion. The latter won the title after cashing in her Money In The Bank briefcase on a vulnerable Ronda Rousey.

Mandy Rose stated that she was happy for Liv Morgan and that they had a celebration on a yacht before the win. Now that she has finally won the title, the Toxic Attraction member expressed that they may need to get another yacht to celebrate the victory.

WWE's The Bump host Matt Camp joked that they would do a show on the yacht, and he reacted to it on Twitter:

"Poseidon, look at Mandyyyyyyy" @WWE_MandyRose #BumponaBoat.

Mandy Rose then replied to the tweet, letting him know that he was not invited to the trip:

"Ur not invited on the yacht matt 😑," - she wrote.

Former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli comments on how Mandy Rose is off-screen

God's Greatest Creation is currently involved in a romantic relationship with former WWE NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli. They've been together for a while now, but not much is known about their private lives.

During an appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Sabbatelli revealed that Mandy is quite different from her on-screen character:

"Oh, she is amazing, man! She is one of the most humble, down-to-earth, caring, good-soul women," stated Tino Sabbatelli. "You know she is just an amazing person. She does a great job of playing her character, I would say, but that's not Mandy Rose. That's not who she is as a person. I'm extremely grateful and blessed; you know, she makes me better in every single way. There are not enough good words I can say about her, but she is amazing," - he said.

Mandy successfully defended her NXT Women's Title against Roxanne Perez on NXT 2.0 last Tuesday. She has held the gold for over 250 days.

