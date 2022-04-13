Mandy Rose retains NXT Women's Championship 

Mandy Rose continues her reign as NXT Women's Champion after defeating Dakota Kai on the latest episode of the show.

Toxic Attraction managed to win back the Women's Tag Team Championship on last week's episode against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, with some help from Mandy Rose. Backstage, a furious Kai challenged the women's champion to a title match this week.

Accompanied by Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, Rose successfully defended her title against Kai on the latest edition of NXT. A back and forth duel ensued between the two women, with the challenger even launching herself outside the ring to take down the trio.

Just as Kai was gaining the upper hand, Jayne and Dolin caused a distraction, with Gigi getting kicked out of the ring by the challenger. The champion used this as leverage and hit Dakota Kai in the face with a running knee to retain the title.

The celebrations were bittersweet as Toxic Attraction were on the receiving end of an attack from Wendy Choo right after the match.

Mandy Rose and the Toxic Attraction have labeled themselves as the 'Golden Attraction'

Mandy Rose won the NXT Women's Championship in October last year during the Halloween Havoc event and has since dominated the title. On the same night, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne captured the women's tag team titles.

Despite losing the titles at Stand & Deliver to Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, Dolin and Jayne managed to win it back last week on NXT.

After their match last week, Toxic Attraction were interviewed backstage on the show. The three women talked about their victory and labeled themselves the 'Golden Attraction.' The trio have made it their mission to hold all the women's gold in NXT 2.0.

Here's what Gigi Dolin had to say:

“Whether you love us, whether you hate us, understand we work hard for what we have. We are here to stay, we are here to stay Golden Attraction.”

Now that Rose has retained the women's championship, it remains to be seen who can dethrone the three women from the top of the NXT women's division.

