Mandy Rose returns to WWE NXT to confront former champion following Sonya Deville's match 

Mandy Rose made her NXT return on this week's show to confront her upcoming title challenger, Alba Fyre. The champion was recently absent due to the tragic death of her brother.

Fyre was in singles action against SmackDown star Sonya Deville. On last week's show, Deville assisted Toxic Attraction in taking out the former NXT UK Women's Champion after a surprise appearance.

However, it didn't take Fyre too long to put Deville aside, as she quickly defeated her via a roll-up pinfall.

Post-match, the main roster star, alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, assaulted Fyre, which led to Mandy Rose's return. Fyre was quick to turn the tables as she took the fight to Rose's stablemates and also forced the NXT Women's Champion to retreat.

The two women will cross paths at the upcoming Halloween Havoc show. Rose won the NXT Women's Championship during the same show last year by beating Raquel Rodriguez (Gonzalez).

Since then, she has successfully defended the title on numerous occasions against the likes of Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, and other prominent names.

A win for Alba Fyre would mark only her second-ever championship win in WWE.

