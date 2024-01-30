Mandy Rose sends condolences to Otis following heartbreaking update

Mandy Rose and Otis’ wholesome on-screen relationship captured the attention of wrestling fans around the world. The latest interaction between the two came in less than ideal circumstances as the former sent her condolences to the WWE star after his mother tragically passed away.

The 32-year-old has been entertaining the WWE Universe for over half a decade. The Alpha Academy member is currently a prominent member of the RAW brand and often competes in singles matches in addition to tagging with Chad Gable.

In a recent heartbreaking update on social media, Otis revealed that his mother has passed away. The powerhouse also posted a few pictures featuring himself and his mother.

Many notable names from the wrestling world sent their condolences to the former RAW Tag Team Champion, including his former on-screen partner, Mandy Rose. The female star showed love and support for the powerhouse in the comment section of his post.

Otis wanted to see Mandy Rose return to WWE at Royal Rumble

Mandy Rose has stayed off the wrestling radar since getting released from the global juggernaut in December 2022. The former NXT Women's Champion had a stellar run on WWE's third brand and held the prestigious title for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez a day before getting fired.

Many had been hoping to see the glamourous star return to in-ring action, including Otis. In an interview before Royal Rumble, The Alpha Academy member expressed his desire to see his former on-screen partner make a return in the multi-woman extravaganza:

"Oh, baby. That would be interesting. I don't know. What if they were in the same ring at the same time? Maxxine [Dupri] and Mandy. Oh, no. I love my blondes. We'll go with Mandy. Let's go put the M in there."

Otis was majorly over with the fans back in 2020. The powerhouse had an enthralling storyline with Mandy Rose. He even defeated Dolph Ziggler in a singles match at WrestleMania 36 and went on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase a month later. However, the Alpha Academy star lost the briefcase to The Miz after his former partner, Tucker, betrayed him.

