Mandy Rose sends blunt message to WWE fans ahead of title unification match at NXT Worlds Collide

Mandy Rose sent out a warning on Twitter ahead of her title match at WWE NXT Worlds Collide.

She returned to NXT in July 2021 and formed the heel group Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Mandy was in a tag team with Sonya Deville before the two began feuding on WWE's main roster. She was involved in a romantic storyline with Otis that culminated at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Mandy will battle NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat match. The NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship will be Unified at Worlds Collide.

Meiko Satomura has been the NXT UK Women's Champions for 430 days. Mandy Rose has held onto the NXT Women's title for 300+ days, and Blair Davenport is the #1 contender.

Mandy took to Twitter to send a message to her haters ahead of the Premium Live Event. The NXT Women's Champion claimed that she was going to unify the titles because her haters have always motivated her.

"Tomorrow I will unify the @WWENXT Women's Championship and the UK Women’s Championship. I will not only do this for myself & this brand but I will do it for all the people out there that continue to doubt me. My haters have always been my biggest motivators! 4pm EST @peacockTV," Mandy tweeted.

Mandy Rose wants respect in WWE & vows to win at Worlds Collide

Mandy recently spoke with Ryan Satin on The Out of Character podcast. The 32-year-old said that it is really important for her that people respect her and she wants people to do so following the title match.

"This is definitely is one of my toughest matches so far. Obviously Meiko Satomura has been wrestling for over 25 years and I can't compete with that. But at the end of the day, I just know what's best for business and I'm going to bring that title home. I'm going to keep that title around my waist and also unify them because I know that is what is so important to me and important to this brand." (00:10 - 00:36)

She added that she wants people to start respecting her in the ring after this match and that she will deserve it after all the work she has put in this past year.

It will be interesting to see if Mandy Rose can leave NXT Worlds Collide with both championships.

Do you think Mandy Rose will win the Triple Threat match at NXT Worlds Collide? Let us know in the comments section below.

