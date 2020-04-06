WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2: 5 Reasons why Mandy Rose and Otis ended up together as a couple

Why did Mandy Rose deliver a low blow to Dolph Ziggler during his match?

Why did she end up attacking Sonya Deville as well?

Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10

Otis and Mandy Rose gave us an amazing WrestleMania moment

One has to commend Bruce Prichard for telling such a fantastic story over so many weeks. Otis has had a thing for Mandy Rose for a very long time indeed, and even she reciprocated his feelings by agreeing to go out on a date with him.

But then, he received a text informing him that she would be late and as a result, he would show up to their designated meeting spot at a much later hour. And by that time, Dolph Ziggler had swooped in and made inroads with Mandy Rose.

Of course, it would later be revealed that Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville had conspired to send the text to Otis. But at WrestleMania 36, Otis and Ziggler met in a heated contest that ended with Otis picking up the victory and getting the girl.

So, why has WWE decided to pair up Mandy Rose and Otis in this manner, you rightfully ask?

#5 Feel-good storyline in these really trying times

One of the greatest stories ever told is the one between Beauty and The Beast, that has lasted the test of time and been adapted into various kinds of media because it tells a simple story. The story of a beautiful girl and a man with a big heart but one who may not be nearly as good looking as she is. And at a time when the world is in such a strange place, it needs all the feel-good energy that it can get, in my personal opinion.

How many of us did not smile when Otis and Mandy Rose ended up together? I think that all of us did.

The world needs to feel warm and fuzzy right now, and Otis, Mandy Rose, Dolph Ziggler, and Sonya Deville gave us a great reason to smile.

