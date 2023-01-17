Mandy Rose shares cryptic update following recent career change

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose apparently has revenge on her mind, as showcased in her latest social media post.

Mandy Rose was one of WWE's most prominent female stars until December 2022, when the Westchester County, NY native was released from the company following a reported dispute over her FanTime account.

In a recent post, the former leader of Toxic Attraction made a cryptic tweet, sharing a photo that discussed themes of revenge and karma. As of right now, it's unclear precisely what the post was referencing. The post reads:

"A strong woman doesn't seek revenge. She moves on and lets Karma do the dirty work."

Rose served as the NXT Women's Champion for 413 days, dropping the title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022, edition of the former black-and-gold.

The decision to have Mandy lose the championship to the young star on an episode of NXT rather than at a premium live event confused fans. Leading some to be concerned about the star's future with WWE. The following day, the former SmackDown star was formally released.

Mandy Rose stated she was "hurt" by WWE's decision to release her

After her release, Mandy Rose did her first interview on the Tamron Hall Show, where she refused to acknowledge the exact nature of her departure from the company.

The former NXT Women's Champion said that she felt "hurt" and "disappointed."

"I'm hurt, 100%. Yeah. I'm very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you're being fired from any job, right? So I was very hurt, very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more, because of everything I put into the business just the last year and a half," said Rose.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Mandy Rose breaks her silence regarding her release from WWE Mandy Rose breaks her silence regarding her release from WWE https://t.co/SPbx2ZPtST

While Rose has publicly stated that she is open to a future reunion with her former employer, some are curious to see if she may end up in another promotion.

Back in December, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer noted that due to Mandy having a "main roster contract," the 32-year-old star would have a 90-day-non-compete clause written in her contract. Meaning that the earliest fans may see Rose work for another promotion would be mid to late March 2023.

Do you want to see Mandy Rose work for another promotion besides WWE? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes