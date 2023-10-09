Mandy Rose shares how her father reacted to hearing about her WWE job

Mandy Rose recently revealed her father's initial reaction to her getting a WWE job.

Mandy Rose was one of the top names in all of WWE at the time of her controversial departure from the company. Her rise to the top was meteoric, as she became one of the most dominant NXT Women's Champions in history. However, her WWE start came from humble beginnings.

Mandy was part of WWE Tough Enough in 2015. She ended up reaching the finals, before losing to Sarah Lee. Since then, Rose has come a long way in her career and is now a bonafide WWE Superstar.

She recently did a podcast episode on the Power Alphas Podcast with her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli where she revealed that her father was hesitant about her doing WWE Tough Enough.

"So, I call my dad, mom, everyone I’m like 'guys, I’m going to go try out to be on this reality show' and right away my dad’s like 'what do you mean? What reality show?' And I was like 'It’s with WWE. It’s kind of like a road rules challenge type thing' not that he even knew what it was but you know, 'it could catapult me into something really big I could become a WWE Superstar' and my dad was like 'alright, well, I don’t know' like he was very very hesitant. He was hesitant for a long time." [11:16 - 11:56]

Mandy Rose's fiancé calls WWE ungrateful for firing her

Mandy Rose's WWE departure was controversial to say the least. She was released a day after WWE found out about her FanTime Page. This incident took place just weeks after Rose competed at NXT Halloweek Havoc following, her brother's tragic passing.

During the same podcast episode, her fiancé didn't mince any words when he called WWE ungrateful for releasing her after she competed despite suffering a major loss in her life.

"So in my eyes, WWE was very ungrateful, and they tried to do a ruthless act, in my opinion, to you by all of a sudden releasing you, which is crazy, because six weeks earlier your brother passed away and you went to perform for them on the biggest pay-per-view. You were the main event, and you didn't ruin their card. But then, six weeks later they kinda forget about that, and they release you because you did something that supposedly they didn't approve of or like," he said. [From 40:33 to 41:00]

Mandy wrestled her last WWE match against Roxanne Perez on NXT. It will be interesting to see if she ever returns to the company.

What do you make of Mandy Rose's WWE release? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.