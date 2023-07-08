Mandy Rose walks runway in first non-WWE appearance

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose made an appearance outside of WWE this week in Miami, Florida.

Mandy was let go by WWE in December after she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. Her title reign lasted an incredible 413 days but ended with her losing her job. Mandy started a premium service for fans, which irked WWE. The promotion released her due to the nature of the content posted on the site.

The former WWE Superstar recently hit the runway at Miami Swim Week in Florida. This year's event is being held from July 4-11 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel. The 32-year-old took to Twitter and said that being able to walk the runway at the event was on her bucket list.

"So cool to be able to walk at #Miamiswimweek ! Wearing #Paolaswimwear 👙 Definitely a little bucket list of mine! ☺️🙏🏻," she tweeted.

Teddy Long doesn't think Mandy Rose cares if she returns to WWE

Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently disclosed that he doesn't believe Mandy Rose is concerned with making a return to wrestling right now.

Mandy has made an incredible amount of money since her release from the company last year and likely doesn't have much incentive to return to the ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long said that Mandy is probably happy with her Fantime page at the moment, but things could change down the line.

"I think Mandy Rose is as happy as she could be. I don't think she's concerned or cares if she works in WWE or not. She's got her own business there and her FanTime page, which is certainly on fire; a lot of response on that. Mandy, I think she's as happy as she wants to be in life. As she said, she's not quitting wrestling, so who knows man, we may see her somewhere down the line," said Teddy Long. [2:28 - 3:04]

During her time on the main roster, Mandy never was able to capture a title. However, her run as NXT Women's Champion and as the leader of Toxic Attraction was very impressive. It will be interesting to see if Mandy Rose ever returns to the company.

Do you miss Mandy Rose in NXT? Do you think she will ever return to the company? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

