"Control ur boy and his hormones" - Mandy Rose warns female WWE Superstar after recent confrontation with a male star

Mandy Rose sent a message to WWE star Fallon Henley after a brief confrontation between the two on the latest episode of NXT.

As seen this past Tuesday, Henley's stablemate Brooks Jensen tried shooting his shot at the current NXT Women's Champion. However, he was quickly turned down by Rose.

Taking to Twitter, Rose and Jensen engaged in a back-and-forth as the former NXT UK Tag Team Champion apologized on behalf of Henley. The Toxic Attraction leader took to social media yet again to put Henley on notice by asking her to keep Jensen's hormones in control.

"Fed up?? Control ur boy and his hormones," wrote Rose

By the looks of it, WWE could be leading towards a potential match between Rose and Henley down the road.

However, as it stands, the NXT Women's Champion's next opponent is likely to be Alba Fyre. The 30-year-old took out Toxic Attraction on her own and even superkicked Rose on this week's show.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has expresed her interest to face Mandy Rose

Current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently said she wants to face Mandy Rose by possibly returning to NXT.

Speaking in an interview with In The Kliq, Belair stated that she would like to win the NXT Women's Championship and would like to feud Rose for her title.

"Maybe not right now because I'm the RAW Women's Champion but you know I never got to win the NXT Women's title. I mean, I would love to go back and Mandy Rose is doing amazing things right now. I've never gotten to have a feud with Mandy in NXT, RAW, or SmackDown. So maybe Mandy Rose," said Belair.

Rose is currently on the back of a historic win over Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at NXT Worlds Collide. With the win, she became a double champion, capturing the NXT UK Women's Championship in the process.

