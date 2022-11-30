Mandy Rose warns Nikkita Lyons and two other WWE Superstars with a four-word message ahead of her huge match

Mandy Rose took to Twitter to warn Nikkita Lyons and two other WWE Superstars with a four-word message. The NXT Women's Champion will be in action on this week's show as she prepares to team up with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

The Toxic Attraction trio will face Lyons and the duo of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Carter and Chance are the current NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, titles previously held by Dolin and Jayne on two occasions.

Rose took to social media to taunt the trio, as she indirectly mocked them with the following short message:

"Hahahah good luck girlies!" wrote Mandy Rose.

Check out Mandy Rose's tweet below:

Rose is currently on the back of two successful title defenses against Alba Fyre. She recently defeated the latter in a Last Woman Standing Match after interference from Isla Dawn.

Meanwhile, a portion of the WWE Universe has made it clear that they want to see Lyons step up to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship. Hence, WWE could be leading toward a match between her and Rose in the near future.

Mandy Rose recently commented on the possibility of her returning to the WWE main roster

Mandy Rose is no stranger to the WWE main roster, having previously worked on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the NXT Women's Champion claimed that she feels a lot more respected in her current position:

"I'm at a point now where, who else can I beat in NXT? I totally don't mind remaining the champ for a long time, but I think it's time. I want Gigi and Jacy to be able to experience the main roster. Being up on Raw or SmackDown, I want to get back up there because I'm a whole different person I feel. Whether it's from the outside looking in it looks like that, I just feel so much more respected now, and that has a lot to do with it."

It remains to be seen if The Toxic Attraction will walk out with another big win on this week's NXT and if Nikkita Lyons indeed turns out to be a future title contender.

