Contract signing for Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship ends in mayhem

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose sat down with Wendy Choo on the latest edition of NXT 2.0 to sign the contract for their upcoming match at In Your House.

While Rose had her fellow Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne by her side, Wendy Choo had Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Mandy Rose recently achieved the milestone of 200 days as NXT Women's Champion. Last week, she faced Indi Hartwell in a singles match, which was disrupted when Dolin and Jayne entered the arena and were assaulted by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Wendy Choo appeared and assaulted the women's champion with a bag of basketballs.

This week, a determined Chance and Carter stated that they were coming for Toxic Attraction's NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

While both teams had a battle of words on who would be the one to emerge the victor, Choo hit Mandy Rose with a spitball that resulted in the latter tipping the table over.

Chance and Carter went after Dolin and Jayne as they did the previous week. Choo hit Rose with a Sleepytime Elbow Drop off the top rope with the latter lying on a table.

Following the incident, Wendy Choo held up the NXT Women's Championship while Katana Chance and Kayden Carter held up the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. It remains to be seen how this rivalry will pan out at In Your House.

