"That was not broken" - Mark Henry is excited by former champion's return to WWE

WWE legend Mark Henry is excited to see Karrion Kross return to the company and thinks it's a good thing for pro wrestling as a whole.

Kross, along with his partner Scarlett, made a surprise return to WWE programming last week on SmackDown and attacked Drew McIntyre. The former NXT Champion was released by the company last year in November.

On the Busted Open podcast, Henry said that it was a mistake to repackage Kross in his first run with the company and wants to see the version of Kross that fans saw in NXT.

"I've been excited since the show where we talked about - what would you want, now that there's been a regime change? What would you want? And I said, Karrion Kross and Scarlet - smoke, the lights down, the music. I want it all. I wanted the way it was in Black and Gold [NXT]. That was not broken. And you put a guy that everybody loved and liked and wanted to see do well because of his growth," said Henry.

Henry continued:

"He grew. Every week, it was better and better, and then he just disappeared and you brought out Spartacus. Nobody wanted Spartacus. Everybody wanted Karrion Kross and now the wrestling world has Karrion Kross. I'm excited." [From 22:57 to 24:12]

The Hall of Famer feels that Kross' return is not just going to be good for WWE but for pro wrestling as a whole.

Triple H has brought back a few other Superstars to WWE since becoming head of creative

Apart from Kross and Scarlett, The Game has also brought back a few other released Superstars to the company.

Dakota Kai, who was released by the company earlier this year, returned at SummerSlam alongside Iyo Sky, who were led by Bayley.

Another former NXT Star, Dexter Lumis appeared at the end of this week's RAW. Lumis was also let go by the company earlier this year. Recent reports have indicated that Johnny Gargano, who left last year, could also be re-signed by the company.

