Mark Henry sends a message as 25-year-old WWE star makes history at NXT Battleground; addresses Shawn Michaels

The NXT Battleground Premium Live Event saw the Stamford-based promotion collaborate with both TNA and UFC. However, one of their most praised matches from the June 9, 2024, PLE was the inaugural title match of the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Interestingly, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was also one of the veterans who appreciated the match.

He posted a tweet on X and sent a special message to the team behind the booking that crowned Kelani Jordan as the new champion. Notably, his message also mentioned the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative at NXT, Shawn Michaels.

“Good job all around. @WWENXT @NXTMattBloom @ShawnMichaels @NormanSmiley1.”

Mark Henry’s tweet came in response to a tweet by the Busted Open Podcast’s Dave LaGreca congratulating Kelani Jordan for the win. This was a historical moment for the 25-year-old as she will always be known as the first NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Kelani Jordan had to fight her way through five other superstars in the Ladder Match to win the inaugural championship. This also included the in-form Sol Ruca, who was delivering her finisher left and right and had a lot of momentum in the match.

Interestingly, while Mark Henry praised the booking of the match, Jordan also received praise from another NXT North American Champion for her hard-earned win.

The new WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion was congratulated by her counterpart

Carmelo Hayes is known for attacking fellow superstars via his sharp words on social media. However, he chose to drop praises for his real-life partner Kelani Jordan on social media via a tweet after she captured the inaugural NXT Women’s North American title.

“CHILLS! So proud of this girl. Legit hardest worker I know. She gonna set the bar high with that title!! #AChamp #FirstEver #NXTBattleground."

Notably, the rise of Kelani Jordan to a titleholder has been impressively rapid, considering she made her TV debut in September 2023. For this stellar rise, she was also praised by Big E. The New Day member noted that he had been watching her growth ever since she appeared for her WWE tryout two years ago. It would be interesting to see how Jordan navigates her reign as the first Women’s North American Champion at WWE NXT.

