Maryse reacts to The Miz and Gunther confrontation on WWE RAW

The Miz had been one of the most cowardly heels in WWE for some time. The A-Lister shrugged off that tag on the latest episode of RAW as he came face-to-face with the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. Their encounter drew an interesting reaction from the two-time Divas Champion Maryse.

The Miz had been busy in his role as a heel on RAW for some time. He had been unsuccessful in major rivalries, but the creative team continued to use him to give other stars a push.

That narrative changed on the latest edition of RAW, where The Awesome One confronted the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The two men had a showdown that hinted a face turn for The Miz.

Once the dust settled, the former world champion made it clear that he was coming for the Intercontinental Championship. His words drew out a great reaction from his wife, Maryse, who seems to be backing her husband in his quest to dethrone Gunther.

Maryse reposted The Miz’s interview with WWE on her Instagram story. She accompanied it with the following reaction to show that she was backing her husband.

“💯,” Maryse reacted.

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Maryse is supporting her husband's quest.

Fans will have to wait to see when the creative team books a match between the two top RAW Superstars. It will be fun to see The Miz compete as a babyface on the red brand.

The Miz sent a clear warning to Gunther after WWE RAW

The 20-time WWE champion was all fired up on the latest edition of RAW on Monday. The Miz has won the Intercontinental Championship eight times in his career and held it for a combined 592 days.

Gunther has already held the title for over 500 days in his inaugural reign and is looking to overshadow The Awesome One’s effort. The two men will likely collide for the title very soon.

Speaking to WWE after RAW, The Miz made it clear that he was coming for the title.

Here is what he said:

"Yeah, I think there is only one thing I can say about the Intercontinental Championship, and it is what the 10,000 people were chanting. There is only one thing left to do, and that is take it back!"

Gunther is not booked for a title defense at Crown Jewel 2023. He could take on The A-Lister for the title soon after the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Do you think The A-Lister can outdo The Ring General to win the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!

