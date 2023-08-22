Massive change in Triple H's role in WWE for the first time in 8 years due to one sole reason, according to Hall of Famer 

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes one reason behind Triple H's change in role was his removal from the company's new Board of Directors.

The Game has been a part of the Stamford-based company's Board of Directors since 2015. However, after the merger with Endeavor, the 54-year-old was recently removed from the newly formed Board of Directors. Meanwhile, he remains the Chief Content Officer, leading the creative process of WWE shows.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff addressed Triple H's removal from the Board of Directors, stating that it did not surprise him since The Game lacks experience managing publicly held corporations.

"That one doesn't surprise me much. I mean, when you look at the composition of the board, the people that are on it, these are people that have extensive experience in managing, building, operating publicly held companies, large corporations. You know, Triple H, as much experience as Paul Levesque has in the industry, he has very little experience managing a publicly held corporation," he said. [0:14 - 0:40]

The new Board of Directors shouldn't interfere in Triple H's WWE creative job, says Tracy Murray

Since taking over the creative process following Vince McMahon's retirement last year, Triple H has made several changes to WWE shows. Many fans and experts have praised his work as Chief Content Officer.

During a recent episode of The Mark Hoke Show, former NBA Champion Tracy Murray addressed The Game's removal from the new Board of Directors. He urged the company to at least not interfere in his job as Head of Creative.

"They need to leave that man alone when it comes to creative. Let him do his thing. If you want the ship to sink quick, keep messing with him in the creative department. Let him do what he does," he said.

