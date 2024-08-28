Massive current WWE star, not The Rock, potentially replacing Triple H is possible, says veteran, if TKO let The Game go

Triple H's job as WWE Chief Content Officer seems secure for now. However, a wrestling veteran recently named a current massive superstar as a potential successor to The Game.

The veteran in question is none other than Jonathan Coachman. The former RAW Interim General Manager discussed with his co-host, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci, the possibility of TKO ending Triple H's tenure in the Stamford-based company. The two suggested potential future replacements for the 14-time world, such as Shawn Michaels and Bruce Prichard.

Meanwhile, Coachman named Hall of Famer and Roman Reigns' Wiseman Paul Heyman as another name that could become Triple H's successor if the latter left the company. Speaking on a recent episode of Behind The Turnbuckle podcast Coach said:

Trending

"You brought up a name and this could always be a name that you could throw into that hat and that's Paul Heyman." [From 29:39 to 29:46]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Tommy Carlucci predicted the WWE locker room's reaction to TKO potentially replacing Triple H

On the same episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci predicted how the locker room could react to TKO potentially replacing Triple H.

Carlucci, who spent over 30 years in the Stamford-based company, claimed the superstars would not welcome the decision if TKO appointed a "Dana White type guy" in The Game's position:

"I think they know he's in with all the boys. And boy, if there was ever a rumbling where Triple H got let go and they brought somebody like Dana White type guy, the boys would sh*t all over it," he said.

Under Triple H's leadership, the Stamford-based company broke several records. Several experts have also praised the 14-time world champion's story-telling abilities, including former writer Freddie Prinze Jr.

As the promotion continues its success in the Triple H era, it would be almost shocking if TKO let the Chief Content Officer go.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback