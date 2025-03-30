Massive grudge match announced for WWE RAW

WWE is set to wrap up its ongoing European tour this Monday in London as the O2 Arena will host the upcoming edition of RAW. In addition to the highly anticipated matches and segments announced beforehand, a massive grudge match has been added to the show.

Earlier today, the Stamford-based company posted a video featuring RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. The 46-year-old announced a huge tag team match to the already stacked lineup for the show. Pearce revealed that the WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker will join forces with Penta to lock horns with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

Check out Adam Pearce's announcement in the video below:

Last week on RAW, Penta challenged Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the match ended in a DQ after Dominik Mysterio attacked the champion. The Judgment Day members continued to assault the 27-year-old after the bout ended.

Dominik Mysterio offered Penta to join in on the attack. However, the Luchador took out the former NXT North American Champion instead before Finn Balor cleared the ring. The show ended with the heel faction standing tall.

Major championship match slated for WWE RAW

One of the most anticipated matches of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will see Rhea Ripley challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship.

The Eradicator crashed in IYO SKY and Bianca Belair's contract signing two weeks ago to add her name to the contract. However, last Monday, Adam Pearce revealed that despite Rhea's controversial actions, the Women's World Champion would face The EST of WWE in a single match at WrestleMania 41.

IYO SKY and Bianca Belair took turns interrupting the RAW General Manager before The Nightmare entered the squared circle and demanded a championship rematch against The Genius of The SKY. Pearce granted Rhea's wish and announced a championship match between IYO and Ripley. In a backstage segment moments later, he told Bianca Belair she would be the Special Guest Referee for the title bout.

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley on the March 3 edition of Monday Night RAW to win the Women's World Championship. The 34-year-old has yet to lose to The Eradicator in singles competition.

