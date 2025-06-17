  • home icon
Massive Judgment Day update following recent issues on WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 17, 2025 22:31 GMT
There has been tension within the popular faction for a while now. [Image credit: WWE.com]

There has been a massive update regarding The Judgment Day following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The faction has not been on the same page in recent weeks on the red brand.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have had tension for months now, and it was only made worse at WrestleMania. Mysterio pinned Balor to capture the Intercontinental Championship and has begun to criticize the inaugural Universal Champion every week. Last night on WWE RAW, Mysterio suggested Balor stay backstage for JD McDonagh's match against AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One defeated McDonagh after Mysterio's attempt to interfere backfired. Styles then stole Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship following the match. Balor took to Instagram today to share that he had patched things up with the Intercontinental Champion and their issues on RAW were behind them.

"Nothing a good nights sleep can’t fix. Monday Night vs Tuesday Morning," wrote Balor.

The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan confronted Women's World Champion IYO SKY during the opening segment of last night's show and stated that she was coming after the title. Unfortunately, Morgan suffered a separated shoulder during her match against Kairi Sane later the same night.

Judgment Day star could turn babyface on WWE RAW

WrestleVotes recently suggested that Finn Balor could turn babyface on WWE RAW and exit The Judgment Day.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the insider stated that The Prince needed to become a babyface once again. WrestleVotes noted that the inaugural Universal Champion could become a good guy following his exit from the faction.

"I think Finn Balor needs a run again as a babyface. I think the rest of the group probably remains as is when they break up and then Finn goes into the babyface category, think it would do well.," he said.
Mysterio defeated Octagon Jr. at WWE Money in the Bank to retain the Intercontinental Championship. The 34-year-old recently shared that he hoped to get the chance to square off against Dirty Dom again down the line. Only time will tell if The Judgment Day can work through their issues on RAW in the weeks ahead.

