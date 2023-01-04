Massive match announced for WWE show following multi-woman brawl by Roxanne Perez

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, women's champion Roxanne Perez declared a massive 20-woman battle royal next week to determine her first challenger at Vengeance Day following a brawl on the show.

After Mandy Rose's departure, her allies Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne asserted that they would be in charge from now on. They also chastised Perez for previously stating her desire to demolish the "Toxic Empire."

However, when members of Toxic Attraction tried to cut a promo about taking their future into their own hands, they were distracted by Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade claiming to be Women's Champions.

Nikkita Lyons also appeared to issue a challenge for the NXT Women's Title, followed by Zoey Stark. The latter mocked Lyons for her trendy TikTok and Instagram videos.

Following them, WWE Superstars Wendy Choo and Thea Hail entered the ring to take their shots, resulting in a ring brawl.

Roxanne Perez appeared in the arena's random pulpit to inform the entire NXT Women's Division that a 20-woman No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal will take place at New Year's Evil.

The winner will compete for a shot at Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Title at the upcoming Vengeance Day on February 4, 2023.

It will be interesting to watch the newly crowned NXT Women's Champion defend her title for the first time on the upcoming show.

