Massive star confirms recent departure from WWE was due to major injury; can't take hits to the head anymore

A multi-time World Champion left WWE nearly a year ago after competing one last time at SummerSlam 2023. She recently confirmed that a serious injury was the reason why she ended her run in the Stamford-based company.

The former superstar in question is none other than Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet had two brief runs in WWE. Her second ended in August 2023 after she lost to her real-life best friend Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match at SummerSlam. The UFC Hall of Famer has since wrestled only twice before stepping away from in-ring competition.

The 37-year-old claimed she was not interested in returning to UFC or WWE. In a recent interview with Danica Patrick on the Pretty Intense podcast, Rousey confirmed that a neurological injury was the reason behind her departure from in-ring action. The Rowdy One revealed that her head cannot be subject to any impact:

Trending

"I also miss like rolling, which is like sparring on the ground. I miss like grappling, which is like sparring without hitting each other. I've like such a history of like neurological injury. I can't really take the hits of like being hit in the head anymore or like any impacts more than is necessary. So, I can't really do it for fun," she said. [From 11:51 to 12:14]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out the video below:

Ronda Rousey would consider returning to WWE under Triple H's regime

Despite her medical condition, Ronda Rousey recently disclosed that she would consider returning to the Stamford-based company for another tag team run with Shayna Baszler under Triple H's regime.

However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion disclosed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight that she is done with full-time wrestling, pointing out that what she could do is make sporadic appearances:

"Full time, yeah. I might come back and have some fun here and there. But I can’t be leaving home and being on the road like that," Ronda said.

In a recent Q&A session with AWA Studios on Reddit, The Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed that she is still hopeful she would get the chance of sharing the ring with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley. It would be interesting to see if Ronda Rousey would ever return to WWE.

Please credit Pretty Intense and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback