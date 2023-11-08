Massive star teases wrestling John Cena in his first singles WWE match in 9 years

A former world champion recently hinted at targeting John Cena in his new Instagram post.

The Great Khali made a special appearance at the 2023 WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India in September. The WWE Hall of Famer left fans screaming in excitement when he said that he had one more match left in him.

Now, The Great Khali has shared a throwback photo on his official Instagram handle. The image features a staredown between him and John Cena. Many believe this could be a potential hint regarding a future segment or even a match featuring the two stars.

Khali wrestled his last singles match in WWE against Rusev (aka Miro) on the October 28, 2014, episode of SmackDown. He surprisingly lost to the AEW star in a minute.

Also read: The Great Khali sends a heartfelt message to Rey Mysterio

What happened between John Cena and The Great Khali in 2007?

By mid-2007, Cena had firmly established himself as one of the biggest stars in WWE. He was the WWE Champion on the RAW brand, and fans were often excited to see who would be his new challenger.

On the road to Judgment Day 2007, The Great Khali targeted Cena and his WWE Title. The duo faced off in a singles match for the gold at Judgment Day pay-per-view, with Cena managing to retain his title via submission.

At the One Night Stand 2007 event, The Cenation Leader met Khali again, this time in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The 16-time World Champion was victorious this time around as well.

It ended up being John Cena and The Great Khali's final singles match. The last time Khali competed in a WWE ring was at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. He competed in the 50-man Royal Rumble match and lasted a mere 31 seconds before Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley eliminated him.

At this point, a singles match between Cena and The Great Khali seems highly unlikely. Fans had a lot of fun speculating about a possible showdown in the comments of Khali's post, though.

What do you think? Will The Great Khali return for one more match in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here