Massive Upset Takes Place on SmackDown; Solo Sikoa Left Stunned After Getting Pinned

Solo Sikoa competed in a match on SmackDown tonight. However, he was left stunned after getting pinned in the bout.Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Talla Tonga and JC Mateo faced off against the Motor City Machine Guns and picked up the win. Following the match, Solo Sikoa got on the mic and said he was ready to fight, but there was nobody in the locker room to fight him.Just as he was about to leave, Nick Aldis came out and stopped him, saying that he had a special guest in the house who was ready for a fight. Sami Zayn's music hit, and he came out to the ring.Sami Zayn and Solo had a back-and-forth contest. When Sami was in control of the match, Talla Tonga and JC Mateo tried to distract him. This allowed Solo to take advantage momentarily. However, when the United States Champion went for his signature Spike, Sami was able to counter and roll him up for the win. Solo and his MFTs were completely stunned by the result of this match.Solo Sikoa was coming off a huge win at WWE SummerSlam 2025Solo Sikoa has been feuding with Jacob Fatu for the past several weeks, especially after the latter betrayed the former at Money in the Bank 2025. The two men first faced each other at Night of Champions 2025, where Solo walked away with the United States Title.However, this did little to settle their feud, as they continued fighting over the next few weeks. These two men stepped inside a Steel Cage at SummerSlam 2025. After a back-and-forth contest, it was Solo who picked up the win and seemingly put Jacob Fatu in his rearview mirror.Now, after picking up a huge win at The Biggest Party of The Summer, Solo has suffered a massive loss on SmackDown.