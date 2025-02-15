Massive WWE championship match confirmed for next week's SmackDown

WWE recently announced that a major championship match will take place on next week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. This is an opportunity for a tag team to secure their first-ever title on the main roster.

On February 7, 2025, installment of the blue brand, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly faced WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY in a non-title tag team match. In a shocking turn of events, Prince and Wilson defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Since Pretty Deadly secured a huge win over Gargano and Ciampa, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has granted them a title opportunity. As confirmed on the company's website, #DIY will put their WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

Not only does #DIY have Pretty Deadly on their backs, but also The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford attacked the Motor City Machine Guns and Gargano & Ciampa at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Dawkins and Ford put multiple tag teams on notice on this week's SmackDown.

Meanwhile, breaking his character, Johnny Wrestling shared a heartwarming Valentine's Day message for his wife, Candice LeRae, recounting their unconventional date night. The reigning WWE Tag Team Champion claimed that despite facing flight delays, they managed to catch the last showing of Captain America: Brave New World late at night, wearing matching Captain America sweatsuits.

"True love is going through multiple flight delays to get to Washington, DC for Smackdown, finally getting to your hotel at 11pm, quickly changing into your matching velvet Captain America sweatsuits (because of course), finding a theatre playing the absolute last showing of Captain America: Brave New World at 11:45pm so you can actually still have your official Valentine's Day 'date'.. These photos were taken at 2:30am btw. Happy Valentine's Day," Gargano wrote.

Check out his post below:

Fans will have to wait and see if Pretty Deadly manages to beat #DIY to secure their first WWE championship on the main roster of SmackDown.

