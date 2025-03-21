Massive WWE heel receives face pop on SmackDown; popular star is booed

WWE has made another historic stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Tonight's SmackDown is airing live from Bologna, Italy, and the WWE Universe has surprised the wrestling world with how they reacted to a major angle.

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest have turned the heat up on their rivalry with just 30 days to go until WrestleMania 41. After their must-see clashes from last year, it's believed Priest vs. McIntyre will lock up again at WrestleMania Vegas. The veteran superstars have teamed up with other top heels and babyfaces on SmackDown to engage in battle lately.

The Scottish Warrior and The Archer of Infamy fought at tonight's SmackDown in Italy. Priest teamed with Jimmy Uso to defeat McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura, but Drew leveled Damian after the match. In a more violent repeat of last week's attack, the former TNA World Champion decimated the former Judgment Day member as the WWE Universe cheered.

Fans also chanted, "One more time!" as McIntyre punished Priest and cut a passionate promo, blaming him for not having a title shot at WrestleMania this year.

WrestleMania Vegas could mark the fourth McIntyre vs. Priest singles bout. Drew won their first singles outing on RAW in January 2024, but Damian dethroned him of the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, then retained the title at Clash at the Castle: Scotland two months later.

