Massive WWE star returning after 19 months to become The Rock's champion is possible, says veteran

A massive WWE Superstar has been absent since 2023. Meanwhile, a wrestling veteran recently suggested he could return to become The Rock's corporate champion.

The Final Boss made a surprising proposal to Cody Rhodes a week ago on SmackDown. He offered to make all of The American Nightmare's dreams come true in exchange for the latter selling him his soul and becoming his champion. The TKO board of directors member demanded that the Undisputed WWE Champion give him his final answer at Elimination Chamber. While Rhodes could possibly decline the offer, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. discussed Brock Lesnar potentially taking up The Rock's offer.

On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, the 65-year-old suggested that Brock Lesnar could return to align with The Final Boss. The Beast Incarnate was last seen 19 months ago in August 2023 when he lost to Rhodes at SummerSlam.

"I mean, it could be a lot of things. You know, Brock Lesnar, he can pop back up out of the, you know, the monster. But if Brock ever comes back, which I don't know whether he will or wants, I love that babyface character. I mean, that personality that he's able to show, like, that to me is priceless," he said. [From 14:15 - 14:36]

Ex-head writer thinks WWE doesn't need Brock Lesnar

Last year, Triple H addressed Brock Lesnar's absence, pointing out that he was open to talking with The Beast Incarnate if the latter wanted to make his comeback.

However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently claimed on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that the Stamford-based promotion currently has multiple megastars and is in no need of Lesnar.

"Also, let's face it, they [WWE] don't need him [Lesnar] now. If they were in a position where they needed him, I think it would look a lot differently. They don't need him now," he said.

It would be interesting to see if the 47-year-old legend will ever return to the squared circle.

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Straight Talk with The Boss and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

