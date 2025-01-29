Massive WWE star returning after 3 months to win Men's Royal Rumble is possible, says analyst; could challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

A massive WWE Superstar has been absent from television since November due to injury. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested the aforementioned star could return to win the Men's Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton was involved in a heated feud with Kevin Owens in the last quarter of 2024. On the November 8 episode of SmackDown, The Prizefighter took out The Viper with a devastating piledriver. The 44-year-old legend was stretched out of the arena and was later diagnosed with cervical cord neurapraxia. He has since been off television.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts suggested Orton could return this Saturday to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. The 41-year-old analyst claimed The Viper could then challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania:

"I think Randy Orton could return and be a believable winner because the minute Randy Orton returns, you heard on SmackDown this week, Cody Rhodes said, 'I learned under Randy Orton.' He referenced Randy. And I think there is this idea that we all want to see a Cody Rhodes [vs.] Randy Orton WrestleMania match. So, the idea that Randy Orton wins the Royal Rumble and faces Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of the Immortals is certainly something to consider," he said. [30:29 - 30:57]

Will the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble witness several surprise returns?

Speaking on Chairshot Sports, former Women's Champion Layla gave her predictions for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble. She claimed the match could witness multiple surprise returns.

Layla disclosed that she believes The Rock, Big E, Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler), and TNA World Champion Joe Hendry could participate in the Men's Royal Rumble. She also predicted that Wade Barrett would come out of retirement to compete in the match:

"I still believe Wade Barrett. I think he might," she said.

The 47-year-old legend also predicted CM Punk would win the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

