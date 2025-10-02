  • home icon
  Matt Cardona costs former champion upon WWE return; Chelsea Green sends a message

Matt Cardona costs former champion upon WWE return; Chelsea Green sends a message

By JP David
Modified Oct 02, 2025 13:39 GMT
Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. (Photo: @chelseagreen on IG)
Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. (Photo: @chelseagreen on IG)

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona made another appearance on NXT to cost a former champion his match. Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, has a message for the current TNA Wrestling star.

This past Tuesday on NXT, former NXT Tag Team Champion Josh Briggs faced off against Myles Borne for a spot on Team NXT for Showdown. Briggs was about to use a steel chain to his advantage when Cardona showed up to prevent it. The distraction allowed Borne to capitalize and get the win.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Chelsea Green reacted to her husband's appearance on NXT. Green dropped multiple heart-eyed emojis to show her love for The Indie King.

"😍😍😍😍😍," Green tweeted.
Matt Cardona won't be part of Team TNA, but it will be interesting to see if he plays a factor on Showdown or if he begins a feud with Josh Briggs. Team TNA is composed of Frankie Kazarian, Moose, Mike Santana and Leon Slater. They will take on Team NXT featuring Ricky Starks, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans and Myles Borne.

Chelsea Green wants to see Matt Cardona back in WWE

In an interview with CinemeBlend, Chelsea Green was asked about Matt Cardona's return to WWE as part of TNA Wrestling. Green was excited about it, but she wants Cardona to return full time and be on the road together for the first time in a while.

The leader of The Green Regime also teased the possibility of the man formerly known as Zack Ryder appearing at the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

"Now, as we're entering our ninth year of being together, I would love him at WWE, and I know that that's his goal. I know he wants to go back and be doing WrestleManias and be traveling with me, and you know, like with all his friends. His best friends are still here, too. So I'm hoping that he gets back. My fingers are also crossed for that. 2026, the year of Matt Cardona, maybe in the Rumble," Green said.

The chance of Green and Cardona working together is high since she's making appearances on NXT due to her association with Ethan Page, while TNA's partnership with WWE makes things easier for talent to cross over.

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Edited by JP David
