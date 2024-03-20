Matt Cardona warns Hall of Famer: "I hope that WWE Legends deal is paying well!"

Matt Cardona recently responded to a WWE Hall of Famer who sent him a message on social media.

The man in question is Bully Ray. The legendary tag team specialist is currently signed to TNA and has a Legends contract in place with WWE. Cardona took the opportunity to bring up this particular detail.

Bully got involved in Matt's recent match against Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser at REVOLVER's Ready or Not pay-per-view. The veteran actor picked up the win after Ray hit a powerbomb on Cardona through a table which was set ablaze. The Indie God later took to social media to let the Hall of Famer know that he was suing him.

When Bully brought up Cardona on X following a TMZ report, claiming that he made The Indie God famous again, the man formerly known as Zack Ryder responded with:

"You’ll be hearing from my lawyer. I hope that WWE Legends deal is paying well!!!"

Meanwhile, Matt Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, recently claimed that it is only a matter of time before he makes a comeback to the wrestling juggernaut. She is currently performing on the RAW brand and is a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

Matt Cardona wants a WWE WrestleMania match against John Cena

John Cena and Matt Cardona (then Zack Ryder) were involved in an angle in 2012. The two were featured in a love triangle with Eve Torres when the 16-time World Champion was feuding with Kane on the Road To WrestleMania. The storyline hurt Matt more than anybody else despite his organic popularity among the fans.

Cut to 2023 – ahead of WrestleMania 39, Cardona reacted to a Twitter/X user's post about a match the two men had on RAW in 2012. He expressed an interest in facing John Cena again:

"I’d love a rematch," wrote Cardona.

Since leaving WWE, Matt Cardona has made a name for himself in the independent scene. He is arguably one of the most popular superstars outside the sports entertainment giant today, and he gained more from leaving the Stamford-based promotion. It remains to be seen if he decides to sign a new contract.

