Matt Hardy breaking silence following release of popular WWE star draws reaction from major backstage name

WWE legend and backstage producer Shane Helms, also popularly known to fans as The Hurricane, has reacted to Matt Hardy's recent tweet.

After a tenure lasting five years with the Stamford-based company, Cameron Grimes was released by WWE this week. The entire wrestling community has since shown their support for the 30-year-old star on social media, with Matt Hardy being one of them.

In a recent tweet, Hardy posted a portion of a match involving himself and Grimes, who was known as Trevor Lee during their TNA days back in 2016. Hurricane Helms, who also made an appearance in that match, has now reacted to Hardy's post with laughing and heart emojis.

"🤣❤️🤣❤️," Shane Helms reacted.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy sent a heartfelt message to Cameron Grimes after WWE departure

Cameron Grimes recently shared an emotional video message announcing his release from WWE.

Matt Hardy has now sent a heartfelt message to Grimes, expressing his admiration for his love and passion for the business. Hardy expressed immense pride in Grimes and acknowledged that setbacks on the journey to achieving one's dreams can be tough. However, he encouraged Grimes to view this period as an opportunity for personal growth and reminded him that great things await.

"Trevor, I love your passion & your raw emotion. I’ve been in your life & known you since you were literally born. I am IMMENSELY proud of you. So is your father. The first release from your dream hits hard, but it ushers in a period of personal growth & mandatory change. It’s also a great time to show the world exactly who you are. You’re one of the most gifted pro wrestlers I’ve ever seen. It’s in your blood, in your soul. I see nothing but great things coming to you in your future," Matt Hardy wrote.

Expand Tweet

Team Sportskeeda wishes Cameron Grimes all the best in all his future endeavors!