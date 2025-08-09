Matt Hardy defends WWE

On SmackDown before SummerSlam, John Cena officially ended run as a heel in WWE and went back to being the popular babyface that fans have known for so long. He competed in a high-stakes instant classic match with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, pulling out all the stops before finally losing the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Cena would receive a standing ovation after the match.The surprise appearance of Brock Lesnar and him attacking Cena, finally put an end to what had been an indifferent run since his heel turn at the Elimination Chamber.
While many have criticized WWE for its handling of Cena's heel run, tag team legend Matt Hardy has come out and appreciated the promotion for giving it a shot. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, he shared his thoughts on the entire angle.
“It was an experiment. It was an attempt to do something, and I applaud him for trying it. Who knows if something is going to catch on fire or not. You know, he’d been such a polarizing figure, where he was cheered and he was booed, but they attempted it, and I can’t wrong them for attempting it. I can’t wrong John for doing that,” he said. [1:00:38-1:00:57]
Matt Hardy also mentioned how fans feel a connection with John Cena and they still love him. He added that he appreciated WWE rolling the dice with him, but when they realized it wasn't working, they course corrected and "made things right."
John Cena's next WWE match is official
After being attacked at SummerSlam by a returning Brock Lesnar following his match with Cody Rhodes, many fans believed Cena's next opponent would be The Beast.
However, on SmackDown things took a different turn. As John Cena opened the show to address the fans and challenged Lesnar, he was interrupted by Logan Paul.
After exchanging words, Paul challenged John Cena to a match, saying he wanted the legend at Clash in Paris. Following SmackDown, the match was made official for the premium live event on August 31.
