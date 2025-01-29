Matt Hardy plans to open a wrestling school without this WWE icon

Past, and even current WWE Superstars like Seth "Freakin" Rollins, have dedicated a lot of their time to giving their knowledge to the next generation. Another major star, Matt Hardy, plans to open his wrestling school eventually.

While he hasn't done it yet, TNA Tag Team Champion and WWE icon Matt Hardy aims to start his own school once he hangs up his boots. The kicker? It probably won't be with his longtime partner and brother, Jeff Hardy. During a Q&A on X, the Once Broken One was asked if he'd open up his wrestling school.

"I will one day, probably without Jeff. He's much more of a performer, not a teacher," Matt Hardy wrote on X.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Hardy claimed that his younger brother's talent lies in the action and performance, not teaching. It makes sense.

While some athletes get into coaching of some sort, many avoid it. If their heart isn't in it, it's for the best. Still, who's to say Jeff wouldn't show up for some special training sessions?

Will The Hardy Boyz retire in WWE?

The Hardy Boyz are currently on an incredible run in TNA Wrestling, working through their third reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions. Most recently, the duo defended the gold against one of TNA's most exciting duos, The Rascalz, at Genesis.

While riding a great wave of momentum, they have more years behind them than in front. Recently, Jeff Hardy mentioned that he'd like to retire.

On The Wrestle Spot, The Charismatic Enigma stated he'd like to return to the WWE and retire with a Hall of Fame induction.

"Hopefully, the perfect ending to my career would be to end up in the WWE Hall of Fame and go out on a high note instead of a depressing low, and I feel like that's going to happen."

With the two promotions recently starting a multi-year partnership, that dream seems incredibly likely for both Jeff and Matt Hardy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback